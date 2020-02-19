Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Stock Price Up 1%

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,069.50 ($14.07) and last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.94), approximately 51,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 35,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

The stock has a market cap of $349.88 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,074 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,071.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Company Profile (LON:AAS)

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

