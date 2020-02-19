ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ABIOMED by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.02 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Leerink Swann raised their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

