Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinPlace, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00481163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.29 or 0.06640153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00070677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005011 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, BitForex, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, Indodax, Hotbit, YoBit, CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

