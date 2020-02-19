Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.