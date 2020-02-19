Adamas Finance Asia (LON:ADAM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Adamas Finance Asia Ltd (LON:ADAM) traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), 3,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,050% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 million and a P/E ratio of -10.19.

Adamas Finance Asia Company Profile (LON:ADAM)

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM) is quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and is committed to providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated, risk adjusted long-term returns from a combination of realising sustainable capital growth and delivering dividend income.

