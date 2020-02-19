Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $333.46

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.46 and traded as high as $360.00. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $355.00, with a volume of 9,434 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 million and a P/E ratio of 63.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 333.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.06.

Adept Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

