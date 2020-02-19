adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €270.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €270.00 ($313.95) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €285.05 ($331.45).

adidas stock traded up €7.25 ($8.43) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €292.70 ($340.35). 1,131,003 shares of the stock were exchanged. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €298.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €280.94.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

