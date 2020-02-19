Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $378.85 on Wednesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $379.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

