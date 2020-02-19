Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $160.00 at Stephens

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

NYSE AAP opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

