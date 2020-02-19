Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $113,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Aecom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aecom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Aecom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aecom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Aecom by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,867,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Aecom has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.