Aeron (ARN) Market Cap Hits $3.45 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $4.44 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Kuna.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kuna, Coinrail, IDAX, Binance, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Tidex, IDEX, Mercatox, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

