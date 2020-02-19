AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764,933 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of AES by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 318,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of AES by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

AES opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

