Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) shares fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.59, 62,341 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 84,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.28 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

