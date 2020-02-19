Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $4.16, 109,175 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,087,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $535.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 963,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

