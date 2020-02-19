Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $4.16, 109,175 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,087,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $535.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.
Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
