Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

NYSE A traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.