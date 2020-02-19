Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.38-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.38-3.43 EPS.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $84.42. 2,415,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,238. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.79.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

