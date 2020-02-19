Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.38-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.38-3.43 EPS.
Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $84.42. 2,415,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,238. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
Featured Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.