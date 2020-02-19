Agrios Global (CNSX:AGRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd (CNSX:AGRO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 29916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Agrios Global (CNSX:AGRO)

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. operates as a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company. The company leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support various aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

