Aladdin (ADN) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinBene, BITKER and BitForex. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and $5.65 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,142.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.50 or 0.02773748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.08 or 0.04139231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00764217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00850340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00096263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009731 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00028272 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00645366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,170,453,659 tokens. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com . Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, CoinBene, BitForex and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

