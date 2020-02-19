All Sports Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $309,229.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.