Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $12,022,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.14. 27,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

