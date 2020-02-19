AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0283 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $258,988.00 and approximately $774.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

