Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 208,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,423. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,224 shares of company stock worth $14,507,993 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 63,166 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

