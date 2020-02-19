Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Shares Down 0.6%

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.23, 7,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period.

