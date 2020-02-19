Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,527.71. 90,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,738. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,531.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,045.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,302.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

