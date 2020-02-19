Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,519.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,531.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,302.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,045.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.