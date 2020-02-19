Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,519.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,448.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,302.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,529.88. The company has a market cap of $1,044.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

