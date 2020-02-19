Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.22, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,055 shares of company stock valued at $18,540,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 19.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

