Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 278,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.