Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

