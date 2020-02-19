Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Trading Down 20.7%

Shares of Amarillo Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:AMAR) dropped 20.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 6,104 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $11.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.20.

Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMAR)

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses five issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and owns one issued patent on its dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha.

