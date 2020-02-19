Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $27.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,182.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,949.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,822.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,303,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

