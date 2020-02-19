Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $193,706.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,460 shares in the company, valued at $25,478,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.2% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 527,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 262,519 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 150.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

