Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.115-2.160 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-5.13 EPS.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.38.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

