American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.41-2.51 EPS.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 418,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

