American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 248,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.