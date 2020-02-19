American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stake Reduced by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFIN. ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,483. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

