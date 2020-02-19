American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.25. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.21.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

