AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 136.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 210,667 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 434,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 264,797 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

COLD stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.