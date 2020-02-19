AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.17

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $4.12. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 4,842 shares.

The company has a market cap of $70.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO James T. Huerth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

