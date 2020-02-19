Amit Sachdev Sells 3,489 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Sachdev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.78. The stock had a trading volume of 947,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,278. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,478,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after buying an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43,408.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,815,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

