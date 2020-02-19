Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.02-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $850M – 1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.02-$1.18 EPS.

Analog Devices stock opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

