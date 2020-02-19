Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to Post $0.33 EPS

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.05. 59,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

