Analysts Anticipate eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ:EMAN) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ:EMAN) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for eMagin’s earnings. eMagin reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eMagin will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eMagin.

eMagin stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 150,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

