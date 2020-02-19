Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

