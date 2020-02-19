Analysts Expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Astronics posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astronics will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Astronics.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of ATRO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Astronics has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $777.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Astronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Astronics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

