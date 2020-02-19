Analysts Set $91.00 Target Price for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $91.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JBSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $429,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,956,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 471.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,756,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.81. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

