Analysts Set Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Target Price at €28.26

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.26 ($32.86).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of ARL stock traded down €0.27 ($0.31) on Friday, hitting €29.70 ($34.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.38 and its 200-day moving average is €28.42. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a fifty-two week high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

