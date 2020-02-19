Analysts Set Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Price Target at $114.30

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Concho Resources from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE CXO traded up $5.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

