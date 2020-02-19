Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price at $87.21

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,633,000 after buying an additional 598,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after buying an additional 595,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after buying an additional 489,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

