Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $199.27

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.07. 61,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average of $195.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.